Israel Foreign Minister warns Iran and proxies threaten regional security
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Wednesday he discussed the regional situation and the threat posed by Iran and its proxies during a meeting with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast.
“It was a pleasure to meet again with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Brian Mast, a steadfast friend of Israel and a true champion of the US-Israel alliance,” he posted on X.
“We discussed the rapidly evolving regional picture, and the ongoing threat Iran and its terror proxies pose to the region. I stressed that Israel cannot allow radical forces on our borders threatening our citizens,” Sa’ar added.