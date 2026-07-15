Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Wednesday he discussed the regional situation and the threat posed by Iran and its proxies during a meeting with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast.

“It was a pleasure to meet again with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Brian Mast, a steadfast friend of Israel and a true champion of the US-Israel alliance,” he posted on X.

“We discussed the rapidly evolving regional picture, and the ongoing threat Iran and its terror proxies pose to the region. I stressed that Israel cannot allow radical forces on our borders threatening our citizens,” Sa’ar added.