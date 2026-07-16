Israel is preparing for a possible escalation in fighting between the United States and Iran next week, following recent remarks by US President Donald Trump and ongoing diplomatic developments, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

Israel believes the United States may begin targeting Iranian civilian infrastructure, in line with Trump’s recent comments, the report said.

A senior Israeli official cited by Channel 12 said that Israel was “preparing for an escalation of the confrontation and is ready for any scenario affecting Israel,” while saying current assessments remained that the conflict was limited and that Israel was not a direct party to it.

Channel 12 also cited two Arab diplomats as saying Qatar had submitted a new proposal to Washington and Tehran aimed at reviving negotiations and reducing tensions.

Iranian officials viewed the proposal as relatively favorable to Tehran’s position, and attacks on Qatar had reportedly stopped since it was presented, according to the report.