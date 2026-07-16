Iran would target infrastructure across the region if its own infrastructure were damaged, senior armed forces spokesperson said on state broadcaster IRIB on Thursday.

Abolfazl Shekarchi said the United States and Israel "have no right to be in the region" and described the Islamic Republic's control of the Strait of Hormuz as "a source of security for the entire region."

Shekarchi said Iran remained committed to the withdrawal of US forces from the region and would "never" relinquish its position on the Strait of Hormuz.

"We delivered a crushing response to the enemy and will continue to do so. They have suffered heavy blows," he added.