Iran judiciary disputes Trump statement that US prisoner was released
The judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency denied on Thursday that any American prisoner had been released or exchanged, after President Donald Trump said a day earlier that Tehran had allowed a US citizen who was “wrongfully detained” since December 2024 to leave the country.
Trump did not identify the woman. According to a Reuters report, human rights lawyer Jared Genser identified her as Dena Karari, a California resident who had been prevented from leaving Iran after authorities confiscated her passport during a visit to Shiraz in December 2024.
Karari was not formally detained but was repeatedly interrogated before being allowed to leave Iran, according to Reuters.