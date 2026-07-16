White House says Iran still talking to US, wants to make a deal
Iran continues to hold talks with the United States and wants to reach a deal, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday.
“Iran very much continues to talk to the United States of America and has expressed that they want to make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows” from the US military, Leavitt said.
She said recent US strikes followed what Washington described as Iran’s violation of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding barring attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
“President Trump is not going to sit by and allow these active acts of terrorism to take place in the Strait without ensuring Iran pays consequences for that,” she said.
Leavitt said Trump remained open to diplomacy but would not allow Iran to attack shipping without consequences.
She said the US had demonstrated it could strike Iran “anytime, anywhere, any place,” adding that Tehran’s ability to defend itself had been “essentially wiped out.”
The White House defended President Donald Trump's denial of US responsibility for the deadly attack on a school in the southern Iranian city of Minab, saying he knows the American military would never deliberately target civilians or children.
“The president feels that way because he knows that our military always acts in good faith,” the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.
She accused Iran of having killed women, children and other civilians inside the country “for a very long time.”
Saudi Arabia condemned Iran’s attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, saying they threatened regional security and violated international law, the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
Saudi Arabia “affirms the Kingdom’s full support for the sisterly countries in the measures they take in response to the brutal Iranian attacks,” the ministry said.
“The Kingdom reiterates its condemnation of Iran’s actions in threatening the region’s security and stability and violating the principles of international law and the rules of good-neighborly relations,” it added.
The ministry called for an immediate end to military escalation, a return to dialogue and the resolution of disputes through diplomatic means.
Iran’s Lavan refinery in southern Iran lost half of its production capacity after coming under attack on the first day of the ceasefire with the United States on April 8, the head of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company said Thursday.
“One of our refineries was damaged on the first day of the ceasefire. It was the Lavan refinery. Unfortunately, it came under attack and lost half of its capacity,” Karamat Veis Karami told state TV.
“The refinery, which produced about three million barrels of gasoline per day, lost half of its capacity. It is now operating at about 50% of its production capacity,” he added.
In May, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter, that the United Arab Emirates carried out the strike on Lavan.
Rising daycare fees and mounting economic pressure are prompting more Iranian families to forgo kindergarten enrollment and rely on grandparents for childcare, raising concerns among sociologists about the long-term impact on children's social development.
The Hamshahri newspaper reported on Thursday that falling birth rates, coupled with soaring daycare costs, have reduced demand for kindergartens and preschool centers across the country.
Monthly daycare fees vary widely across Tehran, according to the report. In middle-income neighborhoods, tuition ranges from 50 million ($25) to 80 million rials (over $40), while families in wealthier districts pay between 250 million (around $130) and 300 million rials ($160).
The average monthly income in Iran is estimated at $150–$200, depending on fluctuations in the open-market exchange rate. By comparison, the minimum monthly cost of basic living expenses, including food and housing, is estimated at $385–$400, leaving many households unable to meet essential needs.
Daycare operators in affluent areas attributed the higher fees to rising rents and staff wages, saying the increased costs have discouraged many parents from enrolling their children.
More than 60% of kindergarten operating costs are spent on personnel under Iran's labor law, Hamidreza Sheikholeslam, head of the National Organization for Early Childhood Education, said in June.
Sheikholeslam said staffing costs, the number of teachers and children, operating hours, rent, facilities and equipment, and other operating expenses all influence tuition fees.
Many families, the report said, have responded to rising childcare costs and broader financial pressures by turning to lower-cost alternatives, most commonly asking grandparents to care for young children.
Experts warn of social consequences
Sociologists quoted by Hamshahri said removing daycare from household spending is not only an economic decision but could become a broader social challenge.
They argued that young children benefit from interacting with their peers in educational settings and warned that replacing daycare with care by relatives could undermine their social development.
The concerns follow earlier reports highlighting the growing burden on extended families. In May, the Shargh newspaper reported that prolonged preschool closures following the recent war left many working parents scrambling for childcare, with some relying on grandparents and relatives.
Another report published by Haft-e Sobh daily in February warned that rising daycare costs had effectively turned many grandparents into full-time caregivers, raising concerns about the physical and psychological burden on older adults as well as differences in parenting approaches across generations.