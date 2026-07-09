Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday that all parties should implement the memorandum of understanding and pursue dialogue and diplomacy.

According to Qatar's foreign ministry, Al Thani condemned attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, saying they "undermine trust, threaten international navigation security, and harm efforts aimed at establishing regional security and stability."

The two ministers discussed the latest military escalation between the United States and Iran over the past two days.