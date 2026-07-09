Bahrain says air defenses intercepted Iranian missiles, drones
Bahrain's Defense Force said on Thursday its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed several Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom earlier in the day.
The military said Iran was continuing "its systematic hostile approach" through missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in Bahrain and described the attacks as "a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law."
It said all military units remained on high alert and urged the public not to approach suspicious objects that could be remnants of the attacks.