Iran sent separate letters to the UN Security Council president and UN Secretary General António Guterres on Thursday, accusing the United States of launching widespread military attacks on Iranian territory.

Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said the attacks violated the UN Charter, Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Washington’s international obligations.

He said the strikes also breached Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and Clause 1 of the memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington.