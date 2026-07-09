Iran’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that Tehran would not allow US attacks and breaches of a memorandum of understanding with Washington to affect its national interests, after condemning new US strikes on Iranian territory.
The ministry said US forces had attacked three locations in Iran’s southern coastal provinces and two bridges on a railway route toward Mashhad in eastern Iran over the past 48 hours.
It said the attacks violated the UN Charter and breached the first clause of the MoU with US.
The ministry also accused Washington of using alleged incidents involving foreign ships in the Strait of Hormuz as a pretext to justify what it called continued failure to honor the MoU.
A Finnish supermarket group has found itself unexpectedly drawn into Ali Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies after footage from Iraq appeared to show his coffin being unloaded from a refrigerated truck carrying K-Group branding.
The scene, filmed in Karbala and circulated by Reuters, showed a large crowd surrounding a refrigerated truck marked with orange-and-white logos resembling those of Finland’s K Group, part of the retail giant Kesko. Men in dark clothing then pulled a coffin from the frosted rear compartment and carried it above the crowd.
The footage was filmed during the Iraqi leg of Khamenei’s funeral processions, which moved through Najaf and Karbala before his planned burial in Mashhad on July 9.
The image quickly drew attention in Finland, where Finnish tabloid Ilta-Sanomat described the sight as “incredible” and said Finns may have had to “rub their eyes” when they saw what looked like familiar K-Market-style branding in the middle of Khamenei’s funeral. Helsingin Sanomat, Finland’s largest daily newspaper, also reported the story.
Yle, Finland’s public broadcaster, ran the story under the headline: “Was Khamenei’s coffin pulled from a K-Group vehicle in Iraq?” It said the Reuters video showed a cold transport truck with orange coloring and repeated K letters that appeared to resemble K Group logos.
Kesko told Yle it had no information about the vehicle and had only become aware of the case through the images.
The company said its deliveries are handled by partner-owned vehicles and that Kesko does not have its own fleet. It suggested one possibility was that a transport partner had sold a vehicle onward without removing K-Group markings.
“This may be a situation where one of our transport partners failed to remove decals referring to us when selling equipment onward,” Kesko told Yle by email.
The company said it would remind transport operators that such decals must be removed before vehicles are sold.
There is no indication that Kesko or K-Market had any involvement in Khamenei’s funeral procession or that the company owned or operated the truck.
The strange visual detail stood out because of the contrast: one of the Islamic Republic’s most symbolic funeral ceremonies, a coffin kept cold after months of delayed burial, and what appeared to be the branding of a Finnish grocery chain on the vehicle carrying it through Karbala.
Iran summoned the British ambassador in Tehran on Thursday, two days after Britain called in Iran's most senior diplomat in London following the conviction of two Romanian men over the stabbing of an Iran International journalist.
Iran's foreign ministry said it handed the ambassador a protest note rejecting what it called "groundless and false" British statements that Tehran had sought to carry out security-related activities in the United Kingdom.
Britain summoned Iran's chargé d'affaires on Tuesday after George Stana and Nandito Badea were sentenced to 12 years and eight years in prison, respectively, for their role in the 2024 attack on Pouria Zeraati, an Iranian-British journalist who works for Iran International.
Zeraati was stabbed three times in the leg near his home in southwest London in March 2024.
British prosecutors said the two Romanian nationals were acting as proxies for the Iranian government. They had pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent but were convicted at London's Woolwich Crown Court.
Judge links attack to Iranian state
The British Foreign Office said the judge had concluded that the attack was carried out "in the interests of, and on behalf of, the Iranian state."
According to a police statement, the judge ruled that the "foreign power condition" under Britain's National Security Act was met in Stana's case because of "extensive planning and his lengthy involvement in the plot", indicating that he knew, or at least should have known, of the connection to the Iranian state.
The police statement said the condition was not met in Badea's case because he was not aware of the Iran connection as the reason for the attack.
Tehran rejects British move
Iran's foreign ministry rejected Britain's statements as "groundless and false" and said they amounted to an attempt to divert attention from Britain's own conduct.
Britain's Foreign Office said the case followed "a longstanding pattern of hostile activity by the Iranian intelligence services on UK soil" and said Iran must stop such activity immediately. Iran's embassy in London has rejected what it called "unfounded, politically motivated and hostile allegations."
Iran's foreign ministry also called on Britain to stop hosting media outlets that Tehran said were "funded and directed by the Israeli regime." It said Britain should end such activity "as soon as possible."
Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday that all parties should implement the memorandum of understanding and pursue dialogue and diplomacy.
According to Qatar's foreign ministry, Al Thani condemned attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, saying they "undermine trust, threaten international navigation security, and harm efforts aimed at establishing regional security and stability."
The two ministers discussed the latest military escalation between the United States and Iran over the past two days.
Bahrain's Defense Force said on Thursday its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed several Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom earlier in the day.
The military said Iran was continuing "its systematic hostile approach" through missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in Bahrain and described the attacks as "a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law."
It said all military units remained on high alert and urged the public not to approach suspicious objects that could be remnants of the attacks.