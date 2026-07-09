Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been buried in Mashhad, Iranian state-affiliated media repot.
IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency appeared to suggest it first, posting an image of his turban with the line: “Now it is us and the terror of a world without Ali…”
Moments later, another Guards-linked outlet, Sabereen News, appeared to confirm the news, posting on its Telegram channel: “Our master has gone to the shelter forever…”
Two Basij members were killed in a shooting in Mashhad after two unidentified men in military clothing opened fire on them with handguns, according to IRGC-affiliated Sabereen News.
The shooting reportedly took place on Fakouri Boulevard, while gunfire was also heard near the Imam Reza shrine.
One of the Basij members was killed at the scene and another died later in hospital, the reports said. The attackers fled, and security forces are searching for those behind the attack.
The fragile memorandum between Tehran and Washington is facing its biggest test yet after two days of US strikes on targets along Iran’s southern coast and Iranian attacks on commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz raised fears of a return to full-scale war.
Iranian officials have threatened severe retaliation, while analysts warn that disputes over sanctions, maritime routes and the future of the agreement could push both sides into another major confrontation.
Mohsen Jalilvand, a professor of international relations, said the continued US military presence in the region and Tehran's insistence on controlling shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have significantly increased the risk of war.
"When both sides continue to stand by their positions, and there are no signs of retreat, it is only natural that the likelihood of a broader confrontation increases," he told the news website Fararu.
"Overall, I see the outlook moving less toward an agreement and more toward escalating tensions and a greater possibility of a major conflict."
‘Abandon MoU’
Senior officials and hardline media reacted angrily after the latest US attacks, which the Iranian Health Ministry said killed 14 people and injured 78 others. Several senior figures demanded tougher retaliation or called for formally abandoning the memorandum with Washington.
Parliament Speaker and Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X that "America still has not learned that bullying and breaking its commitments no longer come without a cost."
"Let me be clear: if you strike, you will be struck. Stop struggling in vain—you will only sink deeper. The Strait of Hormuz will be reopened only under Iranian arrangements, not American threats."
Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told state broadcaster IRIB that Iran's response would be "more severe" and warned that continued confrontation would ultimately harm the United States.
The hardline Kayhan newspaper argued that repeated US attacks, the revocation of Iran's oil export waiver and what it described as violations of the agreed shipping arrangements in Hormuz had rendered the agreement meaningless.
"When Iran's armed forces tighten their grip on the world's energy artery in the Strait of Hormuz and play the Bab al-Mandab card, the West's economic lifeline will be cut, and Trump will beg for a ceasefire more desperately than ever," the newspaper wrote.
Kayhan urged the Foreign Ministry to formally declare the memorandum void so the armed forces could "settle Trump's account once and for all."
Tensions with Oman
The latest escalation followed Iranian attacks on vessels using a route south of the Strait of Hormuz, on the Omani side, while under US naval escort rather than the shipping corridor designated by Tehran.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi accused Washington of pressuring Oman to open an alternative southern shipping lane despite what he said was an agreement that Iran would regulate maritime traffic during the memorandum's 60-day implementation period.
"From our perspective, America's insistence on creating a parallel route disrupted implementation of the memorandum," Gharibabadi said. “The Revolutionary Guards' response was entirely lawful and legitimate."
Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that any party providing military support for US attacks on Iran would constitute a legitimate target.
“The only safe shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz is the one designated by the Islamic Republic," the statement said.
Oman, however, told the International Maritime Organization on Thursday that it opposed the imposition of transit charges on ships using the strait and reiterated that "the right of transit passage through straits used for international navigation is guaranteed under international law."
Gharibabadi said Iranian officials had informed Omani and Qatari authorities—and indirectly Washington—that the southern route was "completely illegal," violated Clause 5 of the memorandum and "must be closed."
Public exhaustion
Although Tehran and most major Iranian cities have not been targeted since the ceasefire, apart from areas along the southern coastline, the renewed fighting has had an immediate economic impact.
The Iranian rial weakened sharply on Thursday, with the US dollar rising from about 1.6 million rials to more than 1.8 million rials. According to the Central Bank of Iran's latest figures, point-to-point inflation has reached nearly 83 percent.
Despite growing fears of renewed conflict, many Iranians appear more subdued than during previous crises after experiencing two wars within a year. Online discussions suggest widespread exhaustion and emotional numbness rather than panic.
"Is it just my algorithm, or does nobody actually care that the war has started again?" one X user wrote.
Another user, Sina, wrote: "Do we really have to hear fighter jets and explosions over Tehran before we believe the war has resumed?"
A third user commented: "Iranian cities were bombed last night. That means we're officially at war. But our minds are so exhausted, and we've suffered so much, that we're collectively choosing denial."
A reader commenting on Khabar Online wrote: "I just came to say we're exhausted. By God, we're exhausted. How much more tension and pressure can we take? Are you really going to bring another war down on our heads?”
Iran’s embassy in Turkey rejected NATO claims about freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran’s nuclear program as “baseless, politically motivated and unacceptable,” Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported Thursday.
The embassy said Tehran had played a “responsible” role in preserving maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and accused the United States and other “extra-regional actors” of being the main source of insecurity in the region.
It also said Iran’s nuclear program was entirely peaceful.
A senior official in Iran’s southern Bushehr province said explosions heard in the city on Thursday were caused by air defense fire against US drones, while a military site on the outskirts of Bushehr was also struck by what he called a “US-Israeli” projectile.
He added that no casualties had been reported so far from the strike on the military site.
The deputy governor for political and security affairs said the “timely response” of air defenses prevented enemy drones from carrying out an attack.
Exiled Iranian prince Reza Pahlavi on Thursday marked six months since the January 8–9 protests, urging the international community not to let negotiations with Tehran overshadow the killing of tens of thousands of demonstrators.
He also argued that a free Iran would end the nuclear threat and secure lasting peace in the region.