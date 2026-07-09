A senior official in Iran’s southern Bushehr province said explosions heard in the city on Thursday were caused by air defense fire against US drones, while a military site on the outskirts of Bushehr was also struck by what he called a “US-Israeli” projectile.

He added that no casualties had been reported so far from the strike on the military site.

The deputy governor for political and security affairs said the “timely response” of air defenses prevented enemy drones from carrying out an attack.