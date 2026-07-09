Tehran plays ‘responsible’ role in Hormuz security, Iran tells NATO
Iran’s embassy in Turkey rejected NATO claims about freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran’s nuclear program as “baseless, politically motivated and unacceptable,” Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported Thursday.
The embassy said Tehran had played a “responsible” role in preserving maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and accused the United States and other “extra-regional actors” of being the main source of insecurity in the region.
It also said Iran’s nuclear program was entirely peaceful.