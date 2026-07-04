US President Donald Trump said he was following Ali Khamenei’s funeral and suggested Iranian officials who gathered there could be targeted, but said Washington would not do so because it needs people to negotiate with, Axios reported Saturday.

“They are all there. One shot [and we can take them all out], but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with,” Trump said.

Trump added Iran was “begging to make a deal,” but that both sides had agreed to pause talks for a week until events around Khamenei’s funeral end.