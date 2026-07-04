Alireza Panahian, a hardline cleric close to the office of Iran's supreme leader, said Tehran should be willing to sacrifice all its national interests to avenge Ali Khamenei, the IRGC-linked Fars news agency reported Saturday.

“We are ready to give up all our national interests to avenge our martyred imam, but we will take revenge,” Panahian said during his funeral.

“We will give up everything we have, but we will avenge our master,” he added.