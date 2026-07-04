Iran’s acting defense minister Majid Ebn al-Reza said Tehran signed a ceasefire understanding at the request of friendly regional countries despite its distrust of the United States, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported Saturday.

He said the Islamic Republic would give a “necessary and decisive” response if commitments under the understanding are violated.

Ebn al-Reza made the remarks in a meeting with Malaysia’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu, who traveled to Tehran as a special envoy to attend Ali Khamenei’s funeral.