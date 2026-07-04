Iran’s exiled prince Reza Pahlavi said Iran was not mourning Ali Khamenei's death as foreign representatives gathered in Tehran for the slain Supreme Leader’s funeral Saturday.

“To the foreign representatives in Tehran to mourn Iran’s deceased dictator, Ali Khamenei: Iran is not mourning him,” Pahlavi said in a post on X.

"Iran is mourning more than 40,000 sons and daughters slaughtered on January 8 and 9 by Khamenei, Ghalibaf, and their machinery of repression," he added, referring to the deadly crackdown on Iran's January uprising.

“The regime is spending vast amounts of the Iranian people's wealth to stage this propaganda spectacle, yet not a single democratic leader attended,” he added.

Pahlavi said what is visible in Tehran is not national grief for Khamenei but “righteous anger,” adding that such anger and “heroic bravery” will bring down the remaining “criminal regime.”