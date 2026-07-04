Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said peace efforts in the Middle East would not succeed without support from regional countries and warned Israel must not be allowed to undermine the US-Iran peace deal, Reuters reported Saturday.

Speaking alongside Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul, Erdogan said no solution “that does not take strength from the will and contributions of regional countries” could be lasting.

“We are closely following the Israeli administration's attempts to dynamite the deal,” Erdogan said, adding that Israel’s government must not be allowed to plunge the region into “gunpowder and blood” again.