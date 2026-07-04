Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post written in Arabic on X Saturday that representatives from more than 70 countries attended Ali Khamenei’s funeral, including what he called Iran’s “loyal Arab brothers.”

“Iran is pleased to have received representatives from more than seventy countries who chose to participate in honoring our Supreme Leader,” Araghchi wrote.

He said the commemoration would remain an “everlasting memory” in Iran’s shared relations with those countries.