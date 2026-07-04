Iranians living abroad began holding rallies on Saturday as a "Global Week of Action for a Free Iran" got underway as the Islamic Republic launched a week of funeral ceremonies for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The campaign follows a call by Prince Reza Pahlavi.

The first gathering took place outside the US embassy in Canberra, Australia, with participants voicing support for a transition away from the Islamic Republic.

Similar rallies were scheduled later on Saturday outside US embassies in Milan, Berlin, Stockholm, London, Brussels, Paris and Ottawa, as well as outside the US consulate in Calgary, according to the organizers.