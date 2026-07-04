US President Donald Trump said Washington had given Iran “a week off” for Ali Khamenei’s funeral processions, while adding that Tehran was eager to settle with the United States after recent war.

Speaking at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence, Trump said: “We knocked the hell out of Iran. They’re dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave them a week off for a funeral, because we’re nice.”

The remarks came as funeral processions for Iran’s late Supreme Leader began in Tehran, with ceremonies expected to continue in Iran and Iraq before his burial later this week.