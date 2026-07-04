Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned on Saturday against any foreign military presence in the Strait of Hormuz after Britain and France said they stood ready to support freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway.

"The Strait of Hormuz is not a place for military displays by outside powers," Gharibabadi wrote on X.

"Iran, as the responsible power and guarantor of security in the Strait, warns against any military movement in this waterway," he said.

He added that "security in Hormuz belongs to the coastal states" and said "those who create crises will be responsible for the consequences of their adventurism. This is a serious warning."

Gharibabadi's remarks came after Britain and France said they were prepared to deploy a broader multinational military mission to support freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz while working with Oman to help ensure safe navigation in its territorial waters.