Crowds gathered at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla for Ali Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies chanted “revenge, revenge” in unison.

Chants of “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” were also dominant at the venue, according to Iranian and Israeli media reports.

Photos and videos from the ceremony showed many participants carrying banners and placards invoking “blood vengeance,” while some signs referred to killing US President Donald Trump.

The ceremonies began in Tehran on Saturday, the first day of a multi-day funeral procession expected to continue through Iran and several Iraqi cities before Khamenei’s burial in Mashhad on Thursday.