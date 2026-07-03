British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said prison sentences handed to two Romanian men over the stabbing of Iran International journalist Pouria Zeraati sent a warning to Iran and those acting on its behalf.

“For anyone to act on behalf of Iran and to plan and carry out an attack on a journalist, on British soil, is deplorable,” Cooper said in a post on X.

George Stana, 25, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Nandito Badea, 21, to eight years at the Old Bailey on Friday over the March 2024 attack in Wimbledon, south London.

The judge agreed with prosecutors that the attack was carried out in the interests of and on behalf of the Iranian state.

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