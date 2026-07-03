French mine-clearing assets remain deployed in Persian Gulf, Macron says
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France's mine countermeasure assets would remain deployed in the Middle East and ready to help restore safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, while the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle returns to its home port.
"The signing, on June 17 last, of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran constitutes an important step forward for regional stability, particularly by reaffirming freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," he posted on X.
"In light of this favorable development and the changing needs, following the constructive exchanges I had with the Sultan of Oman, I have decided to adapt our deployment," Macron added. "The aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is thus returning to its home port in Toulon, while our mine countermeasures assets and their escort remain deployed and ready to intervene alongside our partners."