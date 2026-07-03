Iranian lawmaker Meysam Zohourian said on Friday that some within Iran's leadership argued Tehran should let US President Donald Trump portray the recent war as a victory and strike a deal he could sell politically in the United States, in an interview with SNN.

Zohourian called the idea "profound ignorance and compounded foolishness," adding that such an approach would only strengthen Trump's hand and make it easier for him to take military action against Iran after the November US congressional elections.

"What worries me even more is this same profound ignorance and compounded foolishness surrounding the broader implications of the agreement. We have 14 clauses, but in my view the most important is the 15th: the precedent we have from the United States' past conduct in implementing agreements, which deserves serious attention," Zohourian said.