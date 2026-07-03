Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned on Friday that any new attack by Iran's enemies would be met with a stronger response than ever before, ahead of funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

"Any new aggression will be met with a decisive response, more crushing than ever before," the Guards said in a statement carried by Iranian state media.

The Guards said they, together with Iran's other armed forces, "remained fully prepared under the leadership of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei."