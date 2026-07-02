Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command warned the United States, Israel and their allies on Thursday against any “miscalculation” amid the funeral for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Commander Ali Abdollahi said Iran’s armed forces would deliver “harsh and regret-inducing” responses to any threat or attack against the country in a message issued for Khamenei’s funeral.

Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28, “was able to raise the Islamic Republic’s deterrent power to its peak,” Khatam al-Anbiya commander Ali Abdollahi said in a statement issued for his funeral.

“The development of missile and drone power, strategic scientific advances, the strengthening of national security and the spirit of ‘we can’ were among the achievements he left behind," the commander added.

Khamenei’s death triggered a rapid transition of power to new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and has since become a central theme in official messaging, with senior political and military figures framing the funeral as both a show of national unity and a pledge of revenge.

Abdollahi said Iran’s armed forces were fully prepared to defend the country’s independence, security and territorial integrity, and pledged obedience to new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

He warned that Iran’s armed forces would deliver “harsh and regret-inducing” responses to any threat or attack against the country.

Abdollahi also called on Iranians to attend the funeral and described the ceremonies as a display of unity and a demand for blood vengeance.