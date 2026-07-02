Images published on Thursday showed a memorial service for Zahra Haddad Adel, the wife of Iran's current Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and daughter-in-law of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The service was held in Tehran on Wednesday and was attended by her father, Gholamali Haddad Adel, former Speaker of the Parliament of Iran, as well as family members, colleagues and friends, state media reported.
Mojtaba Khamenei was not seen in the images released by state media.
Haddad Adel was killed in Tehran on Feb. 28 alongside her father-in-law, then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in Israeli and US airstrikes on Iran.
Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command warned the United States, Israel and their allies on Thursday against any “miscalculation” amid the funeral for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Commander Ali Abdollahi said Iran’s armed forces would deliver “harsh and regret-inducing” responses to any threat or attack against the country in a message issued for Khamenei’s funeral.
Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28, “was able to raise the Islamic Republic’s deterrent power to its peak,” Khatam al-Anbiya commander Ali Abdollahi said in a statement issued for his funeral.
“The development of missile and drone power, strategic scientific advances, the strengthening of national security and the spirit of ‘we can’ were among the achievements he left behind," the commander added.
Khamenei’s death triggered a rapid transition of power to new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and has since become a central theme in official messaging, with senior political and military figures framing the funeral as both a show of national unity and a pledge of revenge.
Abdollahi said Iran’s armed forces were fully prepared to defend the country’s independence, security and territorial integrity, and pledged obedience to new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
He warned that Iran’s armed forces would deliver “harsh and regret-inducing” responses to any threat or attack against the country.
Abdollahi also called on Iranians to attend the funeral and described the ceremonies as a display of unity and a demand for blood vengeance.
Iran’s Bank Melli said on Thursday that some banking services had been restored after recent disruptions, including salary payments for companies and organizations, card issuance for some accounts and transfers from accounts without cards.
The bank said payment services, money transfers, branch operations and remote banking services were being reactivated in stages or were in the process of returning.
It said work to restore other services was continuing.
Iran will allow Afghan nationals to enter through the Dogharoun border crossing 24 hours before the funeral ceremony for late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the governor of Taybad said on Thursday.
He said arrangements had been made to transfer them from the border to Mashhad to attend the ceremony.
They would then be taken back to the Dogharoun crossing and leave Iran after receiving their passports, he said.
The governor said no Afghan nationals had entered Iran through the crossing so far and that visas had been issued for 2,500 people.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called on the public on Thursday to attend the funeral of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, saying the ceremony should send what he called the nation’s demand for blood vengeance to the world.
Ghalibaf said people should show that they would not remain silent in the face of arrogance and would not forget “the blood of their imam.”
He described the funeral as a renewal of allegiance to Khamenei’s path and to the values of the Islamic Republic.
Pakistani and Qatari mediators concluded separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha on Thursday with "positive progress" on issues linked to the MoU, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.
The statement said the meetings built on the Switzerland summit and focused on aspects of implementing the memorandum of understanding.
It said the parties agreed to continue discussions with the next meeting to be set as early as possible after a funeral for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.