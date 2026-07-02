Iran will allow Afghan nationals to enter through the Dogharoun border crossing 24 hours before the funeral ceremony for late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the governor of Taybad said on Thursday.

He said arrangements had been made to transfer them from the border to Mashhad to attend the ceremony.

They would then be taken back to the Dogharoun crossing and leave Iran after receiving their passports, he said.

The governor said no Afghan nationals had entered Iran through the crossing so far and that visas had been issued for 2,500 people.