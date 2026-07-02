Pakistani and Qatari mediators concluded separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha on Thursday with "positive progress" on issues linked to the MoU, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

The statement said the meetings built on the Switzerland summit and focused on aspects of implementing the memorandum of understanding.

It said the parties agreed to continue discussions with the next meeting to be set as early as possible after a funeral for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.