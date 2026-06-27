Sirens sound in Bahrain, interior ministry says
Sirens sounded in Bahrain, the interior ministry said, without immediately providing further details.
Sirens sounded in Bahrain, the interior ministry said, without immediately providing further details.
Iranian foreign policy analyst Ali Samadzadeh suggested that Tehran could support Hezbollah in Lebanon by using tools such as Yemen’s Ansarallah and cutting Saudi Arabia’s oil exports.
In remarks reported in Iranian media, he said Iran could exert pressure on Riyadh - and by extension the United States and the Lebanese government - without firing a single shot. Samadzadeh also claimed that Iran has “contained the US military machine” and described Saudi Arabia as “not significant” in comparison.
US Representative Ro Khanna said on Saturday recent strikes are a “blatant violation” of the War Powers Resolution, arguing the measure was intended to limit such military action.
In a post on X, Khanna said US President Donald Trump must stop the war immediately or face legal action aimed at compelling an end to it.
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday on Truth Social that US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations as well as coastal radar sites, citing violations of a ceasefire agreement.
"United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist! " Trump said.
Omani officials said they oppose any mandatory fees or tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, citing international freedom of navigation, according to CNN.
The officials said their position stands regardless of statements from Tehran or conflicting media reports. The news was supported by the US ambassador to the UN on X.
Former US envoy Dennis Ross said on Saturday the Lebanese army is not yet able to replace Hezbollah in the south or disarm it, adding that it requires US, European and Arab support.
"The framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon is about restoring Lebanese sovereignty and producing Israeli withdrawal. Can the Lebanese army replace Hezbollah in the south and disarm it. Not yet, it needs US, European, Arab support. Mobilize that support and isolate Hezbollah," he posted on X.