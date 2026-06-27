Former US envoy Dennis Ross said on Saturday the Lebanese army is not yet able to replace Hezbollah in the south or disarm it, adding that it requires US, European and Arab support.

"The framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon is about restoring Lebanese sovereignty and producing Israeli withdrawal. Can the Lebanese army replace Hezbollah in the south and disarm it. Not yet, it needs US, European, Arab support. Mobilize that support and isolate Hezbollah," he posted on X.