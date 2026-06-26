The hardline outlet “Khate Energy” said on Friday that “the mission of Grossi is completing a new target bank for Israel.”

In a video shared by the outlet, expert Majid Rajabi said that in talks in Switzerland, the two sides agreed to establish a nuclear working group, and that Iran allowed inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency International Atomic Energy Agency to enter the country.

The post also said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “needs information to create a new target bank, and that is why inspectors are coming back to Iran, to serve that purpose."