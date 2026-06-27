US sees Iran as 'predictable' after renewed strikes, hardline commentator says
An Iranian hardline commentator said on Saturday recent US strikes amounted to continued “aggression” despite what he described as an agreement being in place, arguing that Washington views Iran as a “predictable” actor.
Vahid Khozab, speaking on Iran’s state television program said limited and repetitive responses would allow adversaries to set the terms of engagement, adding that stopping the trend would require an “unpredictable” response.