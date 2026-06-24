Pakistan’s prime minister and Qatar’s premier discussed the US-Iran memorandum and said momentum should continue after the first technical-level talks in Bürgenstock, according to a statement from Islamabad.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a phone call from Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, his office said.

The statement said the two leaders discussed “the successful diplomatic efforts that led to the historic signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran.”

“Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the first round of technical-level talks held in Bürgenstock and stated that positive momentum must continue so that negotiations could be successful,” it said.