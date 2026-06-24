President Donald Trump said US inspectors will join the International Atomic Energy Agency when the UN watchdog visits Iran’s nuclear sites, directly contradicting Tehran’s claim that no such inspections have been scheduled.

“They’ve agreed to it, they’ve agreed to the inspectors,” Trump told Fox News on Wednesday.

Trump was responding after Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday there were no scheduled visits for the IAEA to inspect Iranian nuclear facilities damaged in US and Israeli strikes.

“We have not had a meeting with the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, nor do we have any plans for an agency inspection of Iran’s nuclear facilities that were damaged as a result of the military attack by the United States and the Zionist regime,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tuesday. “Basically, there is no procedure at all in this regard.”

Trump accused Iran of denying commitments after agreeing to them.

“They’ll make a deal, put it in writing, then they’ll go out and say it’s not true,” he said.

The president added that there was no rush to send inspectors in, suggesting Washington is treating access to nuclear sites as part of the continuing negotiation rather than an immediate step.