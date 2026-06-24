A member of Iran’s parliament’s presiding board said Tehran’s nuclear technology is not negotiable and warned that any talks over nuclear knowledge or technology would violate Iran’s strategic action law unless approved by parliament.

Alireza Salimi said negotiations held “under the shadow of threat” amounted to imposition rather than diplomacy.

“Negotiation under the shadow of threat is not negotiation, but imposition,” Salimi said. “We will in no way accept such negotiations and will not submit to any threat.”

He added that red lines set by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei must be observed “case by case” in the talks.