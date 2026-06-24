Iran has released four Ukrainian sailors detained in the Strait of Hormuz in April, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said, weeks after the waterway became a central pressure point in Tehran’s conflict with the United States and Israel.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said the four Ukrainians were crew members aboard the Greek-owned container ship Epimonidas, one of several vessels detained by the IRGC in the Strait of Hormuz in April.

“We are pleased to report that these efforts have yielded a positive result. Four of our citizens have already left Iran. They are now safe with their families,” Tykhyi told reporters.

He said the sailors were in satisfactory health and thanked diplomats from partner countries, the shipowner and others involved in securing their release.