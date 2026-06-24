A spokesman for Iran’s parliament’s National Security Committee said Tehran would not be swayed by regional pressure over the Strait of Hormuz, as disputes continue over how the waterway should be managed under the US-Iran memorandum.

Ebrahim Rezaei wrote on X that Iran respected its regional friends but knew they fear America.

“The Islamic Republic did not conquer the Strait of Hormuz through negotiation, so it would now give it up through negotiation,” Rezaei said.

He added that Iran “is not influenced by others.”