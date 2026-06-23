Only one in four Americans believes President Donald Trump’s war with Iran was worth its costs, while most doubt a new truce with Tehran will produce lasting peace, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.
The five-day survey, which ended Monday, showed only 24% of Americans said the Iran conflict “was worth the costs,” while half said it was “not worth it” and the rest were unsure.
The poll also found that 63% of Americans believe it is unlikely the preliminary deal Trump signed with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on June 17 will lead to lasting peace between the two countries. Only 18% said lasting peace was likely.
Iran’s central bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati said Tehran could purchase essential goods from the United States if prices were favorable, after the release of Iranian assets.
“If the prices of essential goods in the United States are suitable, we have no obstacle to buying from that country,” Hemmati said.
He said the Iranian assets unfrozen by the MoU with the US would be used to import basic goods and medicine, adding that the funds belong to the Central Bank and would also be used to help control liquidity.
Hemmati also said Iran had exported millions of barrels of oil in recent days and that the country now has the ability to receive oil revenues and settle transactions in dollars.
However, he said whether to use the dollar in such transactions would depend on decisions by the Islamic Republic.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran’s missile program was not included in its memorandum with the United States and would never be open to negotiation.
Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad after meeting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian rejected any discussion of Iran’s missile capabilities, saying: “The missile issue is not part of the memorandum we had, and it never will be.”
He defended Iran’s missile program as essential to the country’s defense, saying: “If we did not have our missiles, which are for our defense, Israel and the United States would have razed Iran like Gaza and would not have spared old or young.”
Pezeshkian accused Washington and Israel of hypocrisy on human rights, calling their claims “a big lie,” and added: “We will never, ever negotiate with anyone over our defense capability.”
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran would not be permitted to impose tolls on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz under any final agreement with Washington, arguing that such a move would violate international law.
Rubio made the remarks after arriving in Abu Dhabi, the first stop on a regional tour aimed at reassuring Persian Gulf allies following last week’s signing of an initial US-Iran agreement.
He is expected to meet Emirati officials before traveling to Kuwait and then Bahrain, where he will attend a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said upon arrival in Abu Dhabi that hostilities in the Middle East cannot end as long as Iranian proxies fire missiles and drones from Iraq and take part in terrorism, citing Hamas and Hezbollah.
"You can't have the end of hostilities and conflicts in the region. As long as Iranian proxies are launching missiles and drones from Iraq and are participating in terrorism like Hamas didn't like Hezbollah did," Rubio told reporters.
"That most certainly will come up in these conversations. And there are items outside the MOU that ultimately certainly going to be covered, but that's one that will have to be covered. It will be discussed."
"I do think it's covered by the MoU. And it is an issue that will be gotten to at the appropriate time in these negotiations," he added.