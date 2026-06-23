Only one in four Americans believes President Donald Trump’s war with Iran was worth its costs, while most doubt a new truce with Tehran will produce lasting peace, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The five-day survey, which ended Monday, showed only 24% of Americans said the Iran conflict “was worth the costs,” while half said it was “not worth it” and the rest were unsure.

The poll also found that 63% of Americans believe it is unlikely the preliminary deal Trump signed with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on June 17 will lead to lasting peace between the two countries. Only 18% said lasting peace was likely.