Iran’s central bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati said Tehran could purchase essential goods from the United States if prices were favorable, after the release of Iranian assets.

“If the prices of essential goods in the United States are suitable, we have no obstacle to buying from that country,” Hemmati said.

He said the Iranian assets unfrozen by the MoU with the US would be used to import basic goods and medicine, adding that the funds belong to the Central Bank and would also be used to help control liquidity.

Hemmati also said Iran had exported millions of barrels of oil in recent days and that the country now has the ability to receive oil revenues and settle transactions in dollars.

However, he said whether to use the dollar in such transactions would depend on decisions by the Islamic Republic.