US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said upon arrival in Abu Dhabi that hostilities in the Middle East cannot end as long as Iranian proxies fire missiles and drones from Iraq and take part in terrorism, citing Hamas and Hezbollah.

"You can't have the end of hostilities and conflicts in the region. As long as Iranian proxies are launching missiles and drones from Iraq and are participating in terrorism like Hamas didn't like Hezbollah did," Rubio told reporters.

"That most certainly will come up in these conversations. And there are items outside the MOU that ultimately certainly going to be covered, but that's one that will have to be covered. It will be discussed."

"I do think it's covered by the MoU. And it is an issue that will be gotten to at the appropriate time in these negotiations," he added.