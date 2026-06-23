Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in Islamabad that Tehran and Islamabad had entered a new phase of “historic trust,” praising Pakistan’s role in supporting dialogue, easing tensions and strengthening regional stability.

Speaking during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian said he had held constructive talks with Pakistani officials during his visit to Islamabad.

“We deeply believe that regional peace and stability can only be achieved through honest dialogue and intra-regional cooperation,” he said.

Pezeshkian described Pakistan as “not only a neighbor, but a brother and sincere companion,” saying recent developments had once again shown the strength of mutual trust between the two countries.

He added that relations between Iran and Pakistan were rooted in shared ideals, concerns and destiny, referring to the historic cultural ties between the two countries and the poetry of Allama Iqbal Lahori.