A military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned on Sunday against optimism over talks with the United States, saying Washington had turned to negotiations after failing to force Iran into surrender.

“The United States was supposed to use its ‘peace through strength’ strategy to force Iran to surrender,” Mohsen Rezaei said in a post on X. “Now that they have failed, they are insisting on negotiations out of desperation.”

The former IRGC commander added that that “any optimism will be exploited by the enemy.”