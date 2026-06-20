Mohammad Mokhber, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council and former vice president, said on Saturday the United States better understands the language of economics and cost-benefit calculations, adding that Iran’s negotiators will not be satisfied unless commitments are fully implemented and national rights are secured.

"Americans understand the language of economics and cost-benefit better. When the agreement remains just on paper, the flow of Middle East energy will also come to a halt. Our negotiators will not be satisfied except with the full implementation of commitments and the fulfillment of the nation's rights. Although we neither forgive nor forget the blood of each and every martyr, the martyred Imam, and the children of Minab," he posted on X.