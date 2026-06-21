A diplomat attending the talks told CBS News on Saturday that an emergency session addressing the Israel-Hezbollah conflict has been added to the first day of peace talks in Switzerland.

The source said the issue will be the opening session when US and Iranian delegations begin negotiations.

Neither Israel, Hezbollah nor the Lebanese government are party to the negotiations. The report added that allowing Iran to introduce the Israel-Hezbollah conflict into the agenda marks a shift in US strategy.