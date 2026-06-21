Amir Ebrahim Rasouli, political adviser to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Saturday called for identifying the person behind what he described as the disclosure of confidential state information following recent remarks by lawmaker Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian.

Rasouli said the focus should not be on the resignation of a state TV manager or on Nabavian himself, but rather on uncovering who provided him with what he called “state secrets.” In a post on X, he urged Iran’s Supreme National Security Council to identify and confront the “hidden force behind Nabavian” and prevent similar incidents in the future.