Iran says broader talks hinge on ceasefire implementation
Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that negotiations on a final agreement cannot begin until key provisions of the memorandum ending the war are implemented, including a halt to fighting on all fronts and steps related to Iranian oil exports and frozen assets.
"The start of negotiations on a final agreement is contingent upon the implementation of clauses 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei wrote on X.
Baghaei said the talks in Switzerland were focused on implementing the memorandum's provisions, particularly clause 1, which he said requires "an end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon."
He added that discussions were also reviewing measures designed to implement clause 10, concerning Iran's oil exports, and clause 11, covering the release of blocked Iranian assets.
The Israeli army revealed on Friday that it had discovered an Iranian-financed and -designed Hezbollah tunnel in the heart of Majdal Zoun in south Lebanon that can be used to launch drones into Israel.
The aerial projectiles can reach the densely populated cities of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, according to an Israeli military official.
The disclosure marks the second time this month that Israel has reported discovering an Iranian-built tunnel for the US-designated terrorist group Hezbollah in Lebanon, and could impact the high-level talks in Switzerland on Sunday between the US and Iranian governments. A central security concern for Israel and Arab Persian Gulf states is the eradication of Iran’s ballistic missile and drone warfare systems.
Israel’s government is deeply worried about Iran securing billions of dollars in sanctions relief from the Trump administration that could be used to finance Hezbollah and its subterranean military outposts across southern Lebanon.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) permitted a small number of foreign journalists, including Iran International, to embed with its soldiers in south Lebanon to inspect the tunnel, which contains over 50 attack drones and a room packed with eight tons of mines and bombs.
An IDF spokeswoman said, “This is Iranian equipment and facilities and proof that Hezbollah is another proxy of Iran.” She added that it is “one of the biggest tunnels found in southern Lebanon. Rocket launchers and UAVs were found.”
Intense clashes unfolded between Hezbollah and Israel during the journalistic embed with the IDF. Israel’s military said five soldiers were killed, including the commander of the IDF’s 52 Battalion, Lt. Col. Dor Gadalia Ben Simhon. Israel’s second war with Lebanon since October 2023 began when Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel in response to the joint US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28.
According to the IDF, the tunnel was discovered less than 10 days ago, and the capture of Majdal Zoun resulted in the elimination of eight Hezbollah fighters.
The new tunnel—located a mere 20 meters from a mosque in the center of the town—contains four launch pads to fire the sophisticated attack drones into the Jewish state. “To build a tunnel with a launch site is an Iranian method,” a military spokesman noted. He added that “Hezbollah tunnels are good but not as good [as Iranian].”
The military spokesman said that the “Iranians have a very high ability to build underground. They built tunnels in Iran and in Yemen for the Houthis.”
In early June, the Persian-language spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, “The Israeli military is revealing an asset from the underground tunnel network of the Hezbollah terrorist organization that was built with the design and financing of the Iranian terrorist regime in the Beaufort Heights.”
The IDF said that the new tunnel is “over 200 meters long and more than 25 meters deep, containing four launch shafts and 12 rooms, including living quarters and rooms used to store explosive devices, anti-tank missiles, and UAVs.”
An IDF spokesman said the tunnel contains “high-level infrastructure and it is Iranian standards.”
Majdal Zoun is located roughly seven kilometers from Israel’s border. The IDF escorted reporters on Humvees for the 35-minute drive to reach the town. According to an IDF military official, the Shiite town had a population of 2,000 and “Hezbollah has great support in the village.” Since cross-border fighting began in October 2023, Majdal Zoun has become a ghost town.
Hezbollah fighters returned to the town to re-open the tunnel after it was sealed by the IDF two years ago. The tunnel and its strategic location on high territory make it a valuable stronghold of Hezbollah’s military apparatus, according to the IDF official.
The IDF official said, “It took them [Hezbollah] ten years to build it [the tunnel].”
The IDF transport of journalists to Majdal Zoun passed the Lebanese coastal town of Naqoura—the location of UNIFIL’s headquarters. An IDF official blasted the UN operation UNIFIL for failing to disarm Hezbollah, as mandated by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.
UNIFIL is an abbreviation for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.
The military official said that “UNIFIL is not helping at all. They are trying to hide their support for Hezbollah. UNIFIL tells Hezbollah about IDF vehicle routes.”
The IDF official said the army recently discovered a Lebanese worker for UNIFIL is also a Hezbollah terrorist. The military official also alleged that a Lebanese hotel serving Hezbollah printed identification badges for both Hezbollah and the UN.
When asked about the IDF allegations, a UNIFIL spokesman told Iran International that “I have no information,” adding that “Since today is a UNIFIL holiday, I can’t do the full check. Not everyone is working—only critical ones.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons and would maintain military pressure on Hezbollah, signaling that ongoing US-Iran talks in Switzerland would not alter Israel’s security policies or constrain its freedom of military action.
“As long as I am prime minister of Israel, that will not happen,” Netanyahu said on Sunday, referring to Iran obtaining nuclear weapons. “Whatever diplomatic developments may occur, I will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.”
Speaking at a memorial marking the 50th anniversary of the death of his brother Yoni Netanyahu, who was killed leading the Entebbe hostage rescue operation, Netanyahu said Israel would continue defending what he described as its vital national interests.
The Israeli premier repeated his assertion that Israel’s campaigns against Iran over the past year had removed an immediate threat, arguing that without Israeli action Tehran would already possess nuclear weapons.
Netanyahu also said Israel would remain in its security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect northern Israeli communities from Hezbollah attacks, adding that Israel would not relinquish achievements gained through its military operations against Iran and its regional allies.
Iranian Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that the United States should be careful with its statements, threatening that Iran's armed forces were prepared to respond.
"If their threats had worked, they would not have reached today's impasse," Ghalibaf wrote on X. "The more they talk, the more we act."
Separately, a source cited by IRGC-linked Fars News Agency said US President Donald Trump's remarks had interrupted negotiations in Switzerland and cast uncertainty over whether the talks would continue.
Any negotiations between Iran and the United States on other issues will stop unless a provision requiring an end to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, is fulfilled, Iran's IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday.
Tasnim said implementation of Article 1 of the memorandum of understanding, including guarantees for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, is a prerequisite for talks.
The outlet added that Article 13 makes clear that any negotiating process depends on implementation of Article 1, and that discussions would only begin once those conditions are met.
A hardline Iranian media outlet has accused members of the country's negotiating team of disregarding the Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's objections during talks with the United States, reviving criticism of the diplomacy that led to the Islamabad agreement.
The accusations were published by Raja News, which cited remarks by Mehdi Khannalizadeh, a member of the media team attached to the Iranian delegation during the Islamabad talks.
Khannalizadeh described what he portrayed as a prolonged dispute between the Supreme Leader and senior officials overseeing negotiations with Washington, saying that negotiators repeatedly departed from conditions set for engagement with the United States.
"The Supreme Leader fundamentally opposed the post-Islamabad negotiating process," Khannalizadeh told Raja News.
Dispute over negotiating framework
An initial proposal for talks with the United States was rejected after being submitted to Mojtaba Khamenei following his selection as a new leader, according to Khannalizadeh.
He said a subsequent ten-point framework was eventually developed and became the basis for an initial statement by the Supreme National Security Council. Khannalizadeh said the Supreme Leader added further conditions to the framework, including a prohibition on negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.
The United States initially accepted the framework as a basis for discussions, he said, but later declined to negotiate according to those terms once talks began in Islamabad.
Khannalizadeh added that members of the Iranian team nevertheless engaged in discussions touching on nuclear issues. He said this led US negotiators to conclude that Tehran wanted to avoid a return to war and could be pressured into making concessions.
Objections after Islamabad
Khannalizadeh said reports submitted after the Islamabad talks prompted a negative reaction from the Supreme Leader.
According to his account, the Supreme Leader criticized negotiators for discussing nuclear matters and for failing to insist on the conditions previously established for talks.
He also said several members of the Supreme National Security Council later wrote to the Supreme Leader arguing that negotiations could not proceed without addressing the nuclear issue and warning about the potential impact of continued conflict on Iranian infrastructure.
Khannalizadeh said Mojtaba Khamenei rejected those arguments and maintained that negotiations would not prevent attacks on the country's infrastructure.
Path to the agreement
Despite those objections, Khannalizadeh said officials continued exchanging messages with the United States and eventually abandoned the earlier ten-point framework in favor of a new 14-point proposal developed by the foreign ministry.
That process ultimately led to the Islamabad agreement, he added.
Khannalizadeh continued that the agreement remained unanswered for roughly two weeks after being sent for approval. During that period, officials discussed whether the absence of a response should be interpreted as consent, he claimed.
According to his account, the Supreme Leader instead sent a letter containing a series of questions for members of the Supreme National Security Council. Officials later provided written explanations regarding their interpretation of the agreement's provisions before final approval was granted.
Khannalizadeh argued that the subsequent approval did not reflect support for the negotiating process itself, but rather acceptance of commitments made by officials regarding implementation.
Raja News and the hardline camp
Raja News is widely regarded as being close to the hardline conservative camp in Iran, particularly figures associated with the Paydari Front.
The outlet has frequently provided favorable coverage to politicians and clerics linked to that faction, including Saeed Jalili, Morteza Agha-Tehrani, Hamid Rasaee, Amir-Hossein Sabeti and Mahmoud Nabavian who are mostly opposed to talks with the US. Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani has also been associated with the current at various points.