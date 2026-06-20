Bloomberg reported on Saturday that Iran resumed loading crude oil from its Kharg Island export terminal after a break of about six weeks, following what it described as the lifting of a US Navy blockade on Iranian ports.

The report said Iran has been an early beneficiary of easing tensions with the United States after the signing of an interim peace deal, and has quickly restarted oil exports. It added that while some international shippers remain reluctant to transit the Strait of Hormuz amid safety concerns, Iran has moved about 20 million barrels of crude using tankers previously anchored near Chabahar.

Bloomberg also said that at least 20 tankers of various sizes remain anchored east of Kharg Island, suggesting Iran may have additional crude ready for export from the Persian Gulf.