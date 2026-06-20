Nezamoddin Mousavi, A hardline Iranian figure said on Saturday any travel by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi or other officials to Switzerland for meetings with US officials without a full ceasefire in Lebanon and an Israeli withdrawal would amount to effectively greenlighting violations of the agreement’s terms.

"I state explicitly: The travel of Mr. Araghchi or any other Iranian official to Switzerland and meeting with American officials without a complete ceasefire in Lebanon and the withdrawal of the Zionist regime amounts to giving a green light for the violation of all clauses of the agreement. Gentlemen! Setting aside all criticisms, at the very least, value your own signatures on the agreement!" he posted on X.